Bug Fix Update: Game Over Restart Issue Resolved

Hello Invasion, Tales of Tower Defense Players!

I have an important update for you. As a solo game developer, your feedback is invaluable to me, and I'm excited to share that I’ve fixed a pesky bug that some of you reported.

Previously, there was an issue during the Game Over sequence where players were unable to restart the game and continue playing. I understand how frustrating this interruption can be, and I truly appreciate your patience as I worked to resolve the problem.

I’m happy to announce that this issue has now been fixed! You should be able to restart and continue your adventure in Invasion, Tales of Tower Defense seamlessly.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. I'm committed to providing you with the best gaming experience possible, and I appreciate your help in identifying and fixing bugs.

As always, if you encounter any further issues or have any suggestions, please don’t hesitate to reach out through the community forums or directly to me.

