Hotfix Update 13.4.1

Fellow Officers,
a few issues sneaked in with the last patch which we wanted to resolve asap. Today's hotfix will take care of that - enjoy!
Check out the full changelog down below.
Please note: The next update with bigger fixes is already in the works and will release very soon.
Changelog - Update 13.4.1
- Fixed an issue with crime scenes not showing up by improving the overall callout spawning behavior
- Fixed quick repair not working inside the garage
- Fixed an issue with the window glass looking weird on the pickup cars
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2350410/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Highway_Patrol_Expansion/
Changed files in this update