Hotfix Update 13.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14365275 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

_

Fellow Officers,

_

a few issues sneaked in with the last patch which we wanted to resolve asap. Today's hotfix will take care of that - enjoy!

Check out the full changelog down below.

Please note: The next update with bigger fixes is already in the works and will release very soon.

Fixed an issue with crime scenes not showing up by improving the overall callout spawning behavior

Fixed quick repair not working inside the garage

Fixed an issue with the window glass looking weird on the pickup cars

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2350410/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Highway_Patrol_Expansion/