Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 15 May 2024

Hotfix Update 13.4.1

Build 14365275 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:09:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_

Fellow Officers,

_
a few issues sneaked in with the last patch which we wanted to resolve asap. Today's hotfix will take care of that - enjoy!

Check out the full changelog down below.

Please note: The next update with bigger fixes is already in the works and will release very soon.

Changelog - Update 13.4.1

  • Fixed an issue with crime scenes not showing up by improving the overall callout spawning behavior
  • Fixed quick repair not working inside the garage
  • Fixed an issue with the window glass looking weird on the pickup cars

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2350410/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Highway_Patrol_Expansion/

