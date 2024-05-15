 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Center Station Simulator update for 15 May 2024

New Update: Shelf for Crates, Rotation Indicator... FIX...

Share · View all patches · Build 14365236 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:46:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Add]

  • Esc to exit a machine interface
  • The Construction Menu is closed with the same key, without the need to click on the book.
  • Shelf for fruit and vegetable crates
  • Workshop decoration
  • Rotation indicator added when building

[Modification]

  • The discord has been considerably modified to help players more effectively.
  • The Bottle Machine no longer consumes water when not built or switched on.
  • Drill components will not be saved if no material has been added

[Fix]

  • After reconnection, ingots returned by a shelf after destruction are now saved.
  • after reconnection, identical seeds from the seed generator are now saved
  • Correction of items recovered from the Water Bottle kit
  • Correction of the materials of the 8 "main block for drill" components after loading
  • Correction of materials of the 8 components "drill for drill" after loading
  • Correction of materials for "drill enhancement" after loading
  • Automatic sprinklers after planter destruction are saved again
  • Preserve filler no longer takes garlic
  • Panel washer for solar panel" craft fixed
  • Drill storage components after destruction are saved again
  • Flour mill collision fixed
  • Aluminum ingot can be placed by hand in the can maker

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link