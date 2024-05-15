New Update: Shelf for Crates, Rotation Indicator... FIX...

[Add]
- Esc to exit a machine interface
- The Construction Menu is closed with the same key, without the need to click on the book.
- Shelf for fruit and vegetable crates
- Workshop decoration
- Rotation indicator added when building
[Modification]
- The discord has been considerably modified to help players more effectively.
- The Bottle Machine no longer consumes water when not built or switched on.
- Drill components will not be saved if no material has been added
[Fix]
- After reconnection, ingots returned by a shelf after destruction are now saved.
- after reconnection, identical seeds from the seed generator are now saved
- Correction of items recovered from the Water Bottle kit
- Correction of the materials of the 8 "main block for drill" components after loading
- Correction of materials of the 8 components "drill for drill" after loading
- Correction of materials for "drill enhancement" after loading
- Automatic sprinklers after planter destruction are saved again
- Preserve filler no longer takes garlic
- Panel washer for solar panel" craft fixed
- Drill storage components after destruction are saved again
- Flour mill collision fixed
- Aluminum ingot can be placed by hand in the can maker
Changed files in this update