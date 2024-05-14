Hotfix Patch 0.41

Continued work zeroing in on various issues related to innate abilities. This time around I was actually able to replicate some issues and address them without the guesswork. Making progress!
There have also been some minor balance adjustments to the Electromancer, who is now probably the most powerful class in the game. More small balance tweaks to come in 0.45.
- Updated the way Innate abilities are cast. They will no longer auto-cast if the innate ability is held between activations.
- The Electromancer innate, "Overcharge" now forces you to recharge your staff at the end. This was done both to address some bugs and better balance it.
- The Electromancer innate, "Overcharge" can no longer be activated again while it's currently active.
- The Electromancer innate, "Overcharge" now has a 0.5 second longer recharge time.
- Fixed a number of issues that lead to the Ring of Innergy inconsistently applying the free Innate recharge. Certain fixes for the Electromancer in a recent patch caused this issue for the Cryomancer, specifcally.
