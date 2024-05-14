1.新增共享倉庫並永久保留倉庫內的物品(所有英雄倉庫共享並且記錄刪除時倉庫內的物品仍會保留)。
備註:如果自行刪除save資料夾所有資料仍然會被刪除。
2.調整經商世界加速聯動紀錄存取時間。
3.新增聯動存檔時會出現的狀態訊息。
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 update for 14 May 2024
2024/05/15更新日誌
Patchnotes via Steam Community
