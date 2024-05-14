- I forgot with the last update that I made a poll about the event with some feedback. It was out in discord for a while already, but I said I will also put it ingame to let people vote which are not in discord. You can see a link to the poll in the adventure page where the event was before.
- Fixed some issues with the new challenges, typos and wrote descriptions a bit clearer.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 14 May 2024
Changes for Version 4.26.1463 (2024-05-14)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update