 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 14 May 2024

Changes for Version 4.26.1463 (2024-05-14)

Share · View all patches · Build 14365155 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 17:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I forgot with the last update that I made a poll about the event with some feedback. It was out in discord for a while already, but I said I will also put it ingame to let people vote which are not in discord. You can see a link to the poll in the adventure page where the event was before.
  • Fixed some issues with the new challenges, typos and wrote descriptions a bit clearer.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link