Nerobi update for 14 May 2024

Nerobi v0.8642

14 May 2024

  • Added vsync setting.
  • Added new lines of subconscious dialogue.
  • Changed the graphics of the subconscious dialogue.
  • Added audio effect to subconscious dialogue.
  • Removed empty languages.
  • Slowed down ruins activation videos in the set with manual platforms in the Lost Ruins chapter.
  • Slowed down the fall of Nerobi after leaving the first ruin in the last chapter.
  • Enlarged the kappa's trigger in his first encounter.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented switching cameras between the destroyed village and Yagi.
  • Changed the name of Nerobi's power to Inugami.
  • Slightly brought forward the Yagi scene loading trigger to prevent it from not loading on time.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck during the jump tutorial with Master Yun's dialogue.
  • Added a checkpoint in front of the explorers (Hyal and Relun) in the Forest of Perdition chapter.
  • Fixed too bright tutorial button material for those playing in 4k.
  • Updated ending credits.

