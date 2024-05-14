- Added vsync setting.
- Added new lines of subconscious dialogue.
- Changed the graphics of the subconscious dialogue.
- Added audio effect to subconscious dialogue.
- Removed empty languages.
- Slowed down ruins activation videos in the set with manual platforms in the Lost Ruins chapter.
- Slowed down the fall of Nerobi after leaving the first ruin in the last chapter.
- Enlarged the kappa's trigger in his first encounter.
- Fixed a bug that prevented switching cameras between the destroyed village and Yagi.
- Changed the name of Nerobi's power to Inugami.
- Slightly brought forward the Yagi scene loading trigger to prevent it from not loading on time.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck during the jump tutorial with Master Yun's dialogue.
- Added a checkpoint in front of the explorers (Hyal and Relun) in the Forest of Perdition chapter.
- Fixed too bright tutorial button material for those playing in 4k.
- Updated ending credits.
Nerobi update for 14 May 2024
Nerobi v0.8642
Patchnotes via Steam Community
