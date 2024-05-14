Desaturation Prologue 1.0.9 Patch Notes

Heyo Humans, Splatians & Slimes

A color-pocalypse is happening and it's your turn to fix the mess that Lord Ashen did.

We've heard your feedback and implemented things you proposed to make the game not that annoyingly difficult. Many things are changed between 1.0.0 and 1.0.9, but for the prologue, whatever matters the most is what we did to the Slimes.

S.L.I.M.E. won't kill you on the slightest touch if you share a color

If you don't share color with a slime, keep distance, wait for it to jump or dash and then stomp it down.

If even one of your colors matches the Slime color, even if that slime dashes in front of you, your life is saved. This makes S.P.A.R.K. Forest much easier map to explore.

Check out the full game, PRICE DROP

We re also happy to announce that the price took some HP of damage and dropped as a result!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/670510/ColorBlend_FX_Desaturation

Follow us on Social Media:

Follow on Instagram | Join our Discord