Some minor fixes for players that reported some rare issues!
V 1.2.1 b
Balance
- Randolph: Now starts with 1 Tool to avoid cases where Paper cannot be made due to Santa's Elves
Bugfixes
- Fixed a curing bug that could be triggered in special circumstances if directly switching from work to cure
- Fixed a rare bug where a Bard was trying to cure Pips from ailments (he better stick to playing his instrument)
- Fixed Polish text appearing wrongly when using the non-default font during animations
