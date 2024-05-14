 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

dotAGE update for 14 May 2024

1.2.1 b

Share · View all patches · Build 14364889 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor fixes for players that reported some rare issues!

V 1.2.1 b
Balance

  • Randolph: Now starts with 1 Tool to avoid cases where Paper cannot be made due to Santa's Elves

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a curing bug that could be triggered in special circumstances if directly switching from work to cure
  • Fixed a rare bug where a Bard was trying to cure Pips from ailments (he better stick to playing his instrument)
  • Fixed Polish text appearing wrongly when using the non-default font during animations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
  • Loading history…
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
  • Loading history…
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link