Version 1.0.09 Updates

1.Fixed the problem of not being able to pick up items after a boss dies.

2. Fix a bug that caused some skills to be invalid after gaining +1 penetration.

3.Repair a potential bug that may cause the process to get stuck.

4. Repair the problem of BGM loop interruption.

5. Increase the font size of the number of kills

6. Super Core no longer incorrectly displays star rating

7. Removed a certain weapon that was causing major problems