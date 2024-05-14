 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

”Ruindog“ update for 14 May 2024

Version 1.0.09 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14364887 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed the problem of not being able to pick up items after a boss dies.
2. Fix a bug that caused some skills to be invalid after gaining +1 penetration.
3.Repair a potential bug that may cause the process to get stuck.
4. Repair the problem of BGM loop interruption.
5. Increase the font size of the number of kills
6. Super Core no longer incorrectly displays star rating
7. Removed a certain weapon that was causing major problems

Changed files in this update

Depot 2641761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link