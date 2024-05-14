 Skip to content

Multi Idle update for 14 May 2024

Patch notes - v0.6.56

Build 14364744 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:26:11 UTC

Advanced Combat:

  • New: Fighter buff section now resize and organize dynamically.
  • New: Lightning Active Skill Disruption added to the game through passive nodes.
  • New: Necrotic Active Skill Fungus Growth added to the game through passive nodes.
  • New: Passive Buff Skill Fury added to the game through passive nodes.
  • New: Passive Physical Skill Mark added to the game through passive Nodes.
  • Change: Cold Active Skill Ice Spike added to the passive tree.
  • Change: Fire Active Skill Blaze added to the passive tree.
  • Change: Physical Active Skill Magis Missile added to the passive tree.
  • Change: Fighter blocks move slightly higher when starting a dungeon.
  • Balance: Ice Spike Fighter base damage conversion lowered from 0.5x to 0.30x for player fighters only.
  • Balance: Blaze Fighter base damage conversion lowered from 0.4x to 0.25x for player fighters only.

Hero:
Bugfix: Fixed quest slot 1 availability always being true.

Dungeon:

  • Bugfix: Run count multiplier now applies to Multiplier on Reset gain.
  • Bugfix: Dungeon run finish log Module Xp gain is now multiplied by the module experience multiplier.
  • UI: Multiplier on reset and Current Multiplier now have split windows for now.

Race & Rebirths:

  • Balance: Every race now has a primary stat that increased damage by 1 for every attribute of their type.

Passive:

  • New: Another Mastery node - Wand Mastery - 1.4x Intelligence and 0.75x Strength.

Miscellaneous:

  • Bugfix: Developer key for cosmetic item definitions causing an error.
  • Bugfix: Old character saves loading new kingdom buildings error for village number count.
  • Bugfix: Fixed the I in Idle on the Main menu not having an outline.
  • Bugfix: Passive button in statistics is now intractable. (Stats were introduced in build 54)
  • Added: Additional debug lines added to logger for quest related errors.
  • New: Secret added to the main menu.

