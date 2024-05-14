Patch notes - v0.6.56

Patch Notes - Steam v0.6.56
Advanced Combat:
- New: Fighter buff section now resize and organize dynamically.
- New: Lightning Active Skill Disruption added to the game through passive nodes.
- New: Necrotic Active Skill Fungus Growth added to the game through passive nodes.
- New: Passive Buff Skill Fury added to the game through passive nodes.
- New: Passive Physical Skill Mark added to the game through passive Nodes.
- Change: Cold Active Skill Ice Spike added to the passive tree.
- Change: Fire Active Skill Blaze added to the passive tree.
- Change: Physical Active Skill Magis Missile added to the passive tree.
- Change: Fighter blocks move slightly higher when starting a dungeon.
- Balance: Ice Spike Fighter base damage conversion lowered from 0.5x to 0.30x for player fighters only.
- Balance: Blaze Fighter base damage conversion lowered from 0.4x to 0.25x for player fighters only.
Hero:
Bugfix: Fixed quest slot 1 availability always being true.
Dungeon:
- Bugfix: Run count multiplier now applies to Multiplier on Reset gain.
- Bugfix: Dungeon run finish log Module Xp gain is now multiplied by the module experience multiplier.
- UI: Multiplier on reset and Current Multiplier now have split windows for now.
Race & Rebirths:
- Balance: Every race now has a primary stat that increased damage by 1 for every attribute of their type.
Passive:
- New: Another Mastery node - Wand Mastery - 1.4x Intelligence and 0.75x Strength.
Miscellaneous:
- Bugfix: Developer key for cosmetic item definitions causing an error.
- Bugfix: Old character saves loading new kingdom buildings error for village number count.
- Bugfix: Fixed the I in Idle on the Main menu not having an outline.
- Bugfix: Passive button in statistics is now intractable. (Stats were introduced in build 54)
- Added: Additional debug lines added to logger for quest related errors.
- New: Secret added to the main menu.
