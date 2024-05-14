Build 73, Cooking Minigame Fixes & Futureproofing

Another build coming in, here are the patch notes:
Multiple fixes for the cooking minigame, including:
- ingredients don't get stuck between rounds anymore
- unreadable colors are now readable
- better popups for incompatible ingredients (you can't cut seaweed!)
Made some changes to restoring islet state, it's supposed to be more error-proof now (also, the ambassador won't stand in the middle of the Ceremonial duel anymore when reloading that islet)
Playthroughs are now assigned a unique GUIDs instead of a unique index; this should help with separating playthroughs for different profiles on the same machine, or when you add a savefile someone sent you (for example, if you are a game dev debugging this game)
Added a system that checks your old saves and tries to fix them when opening a newer version for the first time. Hopefully, this will help with keeping the saves compatible going forward. There might be a minor hiccup when opening this build, this is that system at work!
Stay tuned for the upcoming content updates!
