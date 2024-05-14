 Skip to content

Fay's Factory update for 14 May 2024

Build 73, Cooking Minigame Fixes & Futureproofing

Share · View all patches · Build 14364648 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Another build coming in, here are the patch notes:

  • Multiple fixes for the cooking minigame, including:

    • ingredients don't get stuck between rounds anymore
    • unreadable colors are now readable
    • better popups for incompatible ingredients (you can't cut seaweed!)

  • Made some changes to restoring islet state, it's supposed to be more error-proof now (also, the ambassador won't stand in the middle of the Ceremonial duel anymore when reloading that islet)

  • Playthroughs are now assigned a unique GUIDs instead of a unique index; this should help with separating playthroughs for different profiles on the same machine, or when you add a savefile someone sent you (for example, if you are a game dev debugging this game)

  • Added a system that checks your old saves and tries to fix them when opening a newer version for the first time. Hopefully, this will help with keeping the saves compatible going forward. There might be a minor hiccup when opening this build, this is that system at work!

Stay tuned for the upcoming content updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 772711
