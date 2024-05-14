Build 73, Cooking Minigame Fixes & Futureproofing

Another build coming in, here are the patch notes:

Multiple fixes for the cooking minigame, including: ingredients don't get stuck between rounds anymore

unreadable colors are now readable

better popups for incompatible ingredients (you can't cut seaweed!)

Made some changes to restoring islet state, it's supposed to be more error-proof now (also, the ambassador won't stand in the middle of the Ceremonial duel anymore when reloading that islet)

Playthroughs are now assigned a unique GUIDs instead of a unique index; this should help with separating playthroughs for different profiles on the same machine, or when you add a savefile someone sent you (for example, if you are a game dev debugging this game)