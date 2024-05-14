Share · View all patches · Build 14364615 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Ahoy, Seaorama Captains! ⚓️

We’re thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated Update 2.0 for Seaorama: World of Shipping is now live! This major update is packed with exciting new features and improvements to enhance your maritime adventure. Here's what's new:

🛠️ Operation Window

* **Complete Redesign:** Experience more control from a single interface, with operations and chartering now merged for seamless management.

Enhanced Map Features: View your ship's full path directly on the map, ensuring smoother navigation.

View your ship's full path directly on the map, ensuring smoother navigation. Automation Controls: Enjoy more automation options to streamline your operations, such as auto-fueling and repairs for all ships.

Enjoy more automation options to streamline your operations, such as auto-fueling and repairs for all ships. Contract Filtering: Hide unsuitable orders for your ships with the new filter option, making contract management more efficient.

👥 HR Enhancements

* **New HR Window:** Manage multiple ship crews easily from one place, with the addition of managers and advisors.

Manager Roles: Hire managers who will control several ships and make decisions based on their philosophy, providing strategic benefits.

Hire managers who will control several ships and make decisions based on their philosophy, providing strategic benefits. Advisor Roles: Advisors will boost your company in various areas such as research and efficiency.

Advisors will boost your company in various areas such as research and efficiency. Salary Adjustments: All crew salaries have been updated for better balance, reflecting their skills and experience.

All crew salaries have been updated for better balance, reflecting their skills and experience. Detailed CV View: A new window to view each crew member's CV in more detail, including their history and events.

A new window to view each crew member's CV in more detail, including their history and events. Contract Breaks: Crew can break contracts if their morale is low or requirements are unmet, adding a realistic challenge to crew management.

Crew can break contracts if their morale is low or requirements are unmet, adding a realistic challenge to crew management. Crew Requirements: Higher status ships now have minimum crew requirements based on their star rating, ensuring optimal performance.

🏗️ Port Enhancements

* **Redesigned Port UI:** Fully revamped for a better user experience, with a cleaner and more intuitive layout.

Port Investments: Invest in ports and acquire shares to unlock more benefits and income, making ports a strategic part of your business.

🔍 Search Improvements

* **Fuel Price Display:** Fuel prices are now included in the search results for better planning and cost management during voyages.

⚓ Shipyards

* **Shipyard Selection:** Choose from different shipyards, each with varying delays and prices for ordering new ships, allowing for more strategic decisions based on your needs.

* **Filtering Options:** Easily filter the shortlist to show only idle ships or those with events or crew issues, improving fleet management.

Auction List: Check and bid on auctions directly from the main game interface, making it easier to acquire new ships and equipment.

Check and bid on auctions directly from the main game interface, making it easier to acquire new ships and equipment. Crew Event Icons: Crew icons now appear next to ships needing rehiring, providing quick visual cues for crew management.

🌍 Additional Features

* **Competitor Information:** Mouseover competitors' ships for detailed information, gaining insights into their operations.

Ship Distance Stats: Track the total distance traveled for each ship in the Finances and Accounts section, helping you monitor performance.

Track the total distance traveled for each ship in the Finances and Accounts section, helping you monitor performance. Company Metrics: View the total distance traveled during the company’s lifetime in the Company Details section, showcasing your overall progress.

We can’t wait for you to explore all these fantastic new features. Set sail in this new era of Seaorama: World of Shipping and enjoy the adventure! 🌟

Fair winds and following seas,

The Seaorama Team 🚢💙













