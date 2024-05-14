 Skip to content

ReUpRise update for 14 May 2024

Update 1.003

Build 14364590 · Last edited 14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slower text appearance time.
    Now you have more time to read it.
  • Adding some settings to the game menu.
    Now you don’t need to go to the main menu to change the resolution.
  • Resolved issues with controller functionality in the menu.
    Now the focus switches automatically. But some tabs need to be exited using the back button.

