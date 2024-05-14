- Slower text appearance time.
Now you have more time to read it.
- Adding some settings to the game menu.
Now you don’t need to go to the main menu to change the resolution.
- Resolved issues with controller functionality in the menu.
Now the focus switches automatically. But some tabs need to be exited using the back button.
ReUpRise update for 14 May 2024
Update 1.003
