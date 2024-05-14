Singleplayer and Language Update

Full Update Notes

Added Singleplayer support Crew Player can drop in and out at any time

Singleplayer controls Anchor and Ammo type with objects near the Map

Localized game into 9 new languages Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portugese, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese

New game mode: Blockade Runner Deliver the cargo to the fort undamaged for the full reward

A blockade of ships and forts blocks your path

New enemy factions: English and Spanish Navy

New enemy type: Fort

New sounds for hull damage, cargo damage, stone impact, ship low hp, ship sinking, and cannon reloading

Upgraded Enemy AI now allocates crew members, utilizes all ammo types, and has better aim

Added playable Concertina object. Unlockable at Weaponsmith

Helm Enemy can now be killed to stop an enemy ship from manuvering for 30 seconds

Crew player input now auto switches between controller and keyboard input

Fixed multiple issues with boarding enemies' sword mechanics

Boarding enemies now spawn in groups of between 1 and 4

Tweaked ship smoke and sinking effects

Optimized performance