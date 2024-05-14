 Skip to content

MAJOR Helm or High Water update for 14 May 2024

Singleplayer and Language Update

Build 14364527 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:09:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Update Notes

  • Added Singleplayer support

    • Crew Player can drop in and out at any time
    • Singleplayer controls Anchor and Ammo type with objects near the Map

  • Localized game into 9 new languages

    • Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portugese, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese

  • New game mode: Blockade Runner

    • Deliver the cargo to the fort undamaged for the full reward
    • A blockade of ships and forts blocks your path

  • New enemy factions: English and Spanish Navy

  • New enemy type: Fort

  • New sounds for hull damage, cargo damage, stone impact, ship low hp, ship sinking, and cannon reloading

  • Upgraded Enemy AI now allocates crew members, utilizes all ammo types, and has better aim

  • Added playable Concertina object. Unlockable at Weaponsmith

  • Helm Enemy can now be killed to stop an enemy ship from manuvering for 30 seconds

  • Crew player input now auto switches between controller and keyboard input

  • Fixed multiple issues with boarding enemies' sword mechanics

  • Boarding enemies now spawn in groups of between 1 and 4

  • Tweaked ship smoke and sinking effects

  • Optimized performance

  • Many more small bug fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

