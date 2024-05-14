Singleplayer and Language Update

Full Update Notes
-
Added Singleplayer support
- Crew Player can drop in and out at any time
- Singleplayer controls Anchor and Ammo type with objects near the Map
-
Localized game into 9 new languages
- Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portugese, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese
-
New game mode: Blockade Runner
- Deliver the cargo to the fort undamaged for the full reward
- A blockade of ships and forts blocks your path
-
New enemy factions: English and Spanish Navy
-
New enemy type: Fort
-
New sounds for hull damage, cargo damage, stone impact, ship low hp, ship sinking, and cannon reloading
-
Upgraded Enemy AI now allocates crew members, utilizes all ammo types, and has better aim
-
Added playable Concertina object. Unlockable at Weaponsmith
-
Helm Enemy can now be killed to stop an enemy ship from manuvering for 30 seconds
-
Crew player input now auto switches between controller and keyboard input
-
Fixed multiple issues with boarding enemies' sword mechanics
-
Boarding enemies now spawn in groups of between 1 and 4
-
Tweaked ship smoke and sinking effects
-
Optimized performance
-
Many more small bug fixes and changes
Changed files in this update