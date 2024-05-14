 Skip to content

Fakeway update for 14 May 2024

Add fishing function

Share · View all patches · Build 14364478 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Update

  1. Add a fishing rod

  2. Add the fishing rod recipe

  3. Adjust the special effects of raindrops falling on the water surface

  4. Adjust the loading speed of the fog of war and increase it by 22%

