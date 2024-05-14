Early Access Update #5

Hi! Today we're releasing yet another update with more changes and fixes. Hopefully we'll run out of bugs to fix soon, and will be able to focus on bigger features! We're mixing small improvements along with them, and will soon add new content, but for now, here's what we've been working on today:

Improvements:

Added a button on the pause menu to open the invite dialog.

Added Lithuanian, Latvian and Luxembourg flags.

Added a contextual pop-up when the landscaping agency is unlocked.

Added an icon for the wardrobe in the town map.

You can now empty the move / recycle queue by pressing and holding the cancel button for about half a second. No need to press right click 100 times!

Implemented a method to make find farms results a bit more random.

Added an icon for empty town slots.

Added a key to toggle harvestable icons in the farm map. Not perfect, as the whole map has to be redrawn.

Job recipes with a quest will now show an icon and be placed first on the list.

Bugfixes:

Fixed resource icon sometimes changing to a fuel icon.

Fixed flower water lowering when complete, even if they have a sprinkler.

Fixed being able to open the map while entering a house or going to town.

Fixed auto tractor spending water after harvesting flowers with sprinklers.

Fixed only moving half the items with auto tractor.

Fixed fish being shown below ground when moving tiles.

Fixed empty tiles being selected when moving/recycling a sprinkler.

Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck in the loading screen.

(Maybe) fixed animal animation interpolation issue.

Today's Farm Showcase: The Barn by Enveie

