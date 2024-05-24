 Skip to content

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! update for 24 May 2024

Patch notes

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 4 new End of Obesity themed cosmetics
  • Rich-Presence update for Danse with Ravenous Shadows
  • Stability Fixes
  • Audio Fixes
  • Visual Fixes
  • AI Fixes
  • Collision Fixes
  • General Bug Fixes

