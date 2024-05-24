- 4 new End of Obesity themed cosmetics
- Rich-Presence update for Danse with Ravenous Shadows
- Stability Fixes
- Audio Fixes
- Visual Fixes
- AI Fixes
- Collision Fixes
- General Bug Fixes
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! update for 24 May 2024
Patch notes
