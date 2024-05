Share · View all patches · Build 14364404 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

The final door is no longer a problem.

The screen no longer dims when you get close to your face.

Improved left joystick control

This is just a fast hotfix, we will have a new patch very soon with everything you are asking for ːsteamhappyː.

Thank you so much for helping us improve the game!