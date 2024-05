Share · View all patches · Build 14364268 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This is a mini-patch to address some issues we found.

Fixed a bug where during a save-load error, Gauntlet Skins were unselectable and would cause your game to always default to the Red-Default skin.

Fixed a bug where the Dialogue Box in level 10 would bounce.

Fixed some hub ui text

Fixed some level ui text

Other bugs