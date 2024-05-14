Fixed a bug that caused some random event on a forest map to be inaccessible.

Fixed a bug that caused some locations on a forest map to be inaccessible.

a buff call "undefined" at player state. This is the one which checks player sanity. This is hide now.

Now "Fight to the death" buff no longer reset timer. To compensate its effect is lengthened to 5 actions

Fixed a bug causing any event to be interrupted by the pass day event. Now most of the long events stop the timer.

Fixed a problem causing the new sanity bar number get cut off a little.

An "save all" / "withdraw all" option has been added to the ATM.