 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void Foundation: Into The Void Playtest update for 14 May 2024

0.199O

Share · View all patches · Build 14364230 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused some random event on a forest map to be inaccessible.
Fixed a bug that caused some locations on a forest map to be inaccessible.
a buff call "undefined" at player state. This is the one which checks player sanity. This is hide now.
Now "Fight to the death" buff no longer reset timer. To compensate its effect is lengthened to 5 actions
Fixed a bug causing any event to be interrupted by the pass day event. Now most of the long events stop the timer.
Fixed a problem causing the new sanity bar number get cut off a little.
An "save all" / "withdraw all" option has been added to the ATM.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2873711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link