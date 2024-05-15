 Skip to content

FateChessboard update for 15 May 2024

May 15th Update Notes - v0.0.40

Share · View all patches · Build 14364183 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 01:13:08 UTC by Wendy

New Additions:

  • Generation 10 (Curse cards have been upgraded)
  • [Boss: Queen Worm]
  • [Event: Goblin Warehouse Keeper]
  • [Event: Dream Gate]
  • [Monster: Evil Eye] When defeated, it consumes all the player's action points.

Adjustments:

  • [Skill: Lucky Strike] Damage is now determined by a random luck value.
  • [Skill: Draw Card Kill] Deals damage equal to twice the number of cards in the draw pile.
  • [Skill: Discard Card Kill] Deals damage equal to twice the number of cards in the draw pile.
  • When event options are unavailable, the text effect is also reduced.
  • [Skill: Stealth] Changed to a destroy type.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Hammer Trap could attack invisible monsters.

