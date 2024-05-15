May 15th Update Notes - v0.0.40

New Additions:
- Generation 10 (Curse cards have been upgraded)
- [Boss: Queen Worm]
- [Event: Goblin Warehouse Keeper]
- [Event: Dream Gate]
- [Monster: Evil Eye] When defeated, it consumes all the player's action points.
Adjustments:
- [Skill: Lucky Strike] Damage is now determined by a random luck value.
- [Skill: Draw Card Kill] Deals damage equal to twice the number of cards in the draw pile.
- [Skill: Discard Card Kill] Deals damage equal to twice the number of cards in the draw pile.
- When event options are unavailable, the text effect is also reduced.
- [Skill: Stealth] Changed to a destroy type.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Hammer Trap could attack invisible monsters.
Changed files in this update