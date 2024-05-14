-Added fireflare item (can be used against most entities)

-Added loot bins

-Added Chinese simplified interface language support / 增加了简体中文界面语言支持

-Added music volume slider

-Added sign at the starting area

-Changed Mannequins image

-Added a second sound to Mannequin

-Mannequin will now instantly un-exist players instead of charging towards them

-Small adjustments to Whisper

-Small adjustment to welcome menu

-Added relevant buttons to controls menu

-Added more variation to the front of stores

-Added achievement for surviving Eyegel without using fireflare

-Added achievement for eating yellow candy

-Stamina value will now go up even if the player continues to hold down the sprint button after completely running out of stamina

-Eyegel will now make a sound when it sees the player

-Changed the loading screen backgrounds