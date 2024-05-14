 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DON'T EXIST update for 14 May 2024

1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14364177 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:32:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added fireflare item (can be used against most entities)
-Added loot bins
-Added Chinese simplified interface language support / 增加了简体中文界面语言支持
-Added music volume slider
-Added sign at the starting area
-Changed Mannequins image
-Added a second sound to Mannequin
-Mannequin will now instantly un-exist players instead of charging towards them
-Small adjustments to Whisper
-Small adjustment to welcome menu
-Added relevant buttons to controls menu
-Added more variation to the front of stores
-Added achievement for surviving Eyegel without using fireflare
-Added achievement for eating yellow candy
-Stamina value will now go up even if the player continues to hold down the sprint button after completely running out of stamina
-Eyegel will now make a sound when it sees the player
-Changed the loading screen backgrounds

Changed files in this update

Depot 2892661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link