bug fixes in Advanture mode

Bugs fixed:
- The spell popup no longer remains open when a boss is active, preventing interruptions.
- Fixed a bug where encountering The Unknown twice would cause gameplay to glitch, preventing continuation."
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bugs fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update