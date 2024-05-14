 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ComplexToe update for 14 May 2024

bug fixes in Advanture mode

Share · View all patches · Build 14364174 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed:

  • The spell popup no longer remains open when a boss is active, preventing interruptions.
  • Fixed a bug where encountering The Unknown twice would cause gameplay to glitch, preventing continuation."

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2940751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link