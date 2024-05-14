The Roguelike Rebuild is Here!

Hello! It’s been a while.

Today I’m happy to announce that Firekeep’s getting a long-awaited, much needed overhaul in this latest update. I’ve completely overhauled the UI, the core building systems, the level selection AND rebuilt the upgrade trees to make them modular!

This update has been a long time coming, and is based on all the great feedback I've been getting from players. In previous versions, the only major challenge was learning how all the different buildings upgrade, then choosing your preferred optimal building combinations, then using that combination until you reach the final island. With this update, I'm hoping to give players a wide array of options to express themselves and explore, while also having to plan strategically around their current building options - that being said, there's still a ton of buildings to come, so you likely won't be able to complete tougher islands in this build just yet. Don't worry - more buildings are coming, and you won't have to wait as long as it took for this update. There's also an updated Demo with all of the new changes if you just want to sample the new stuff!

Thanks again for your patience, I really think this update was needed, and I can't wait to hear your feedback in the Discord!

Cameron