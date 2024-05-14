Update 14.5.24

Share · View all patches · Build 14364018 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

In today's update we're have introduced some more new features to Cue Club 2, along with a collection of tweaks and fixes. We hope you enjoy these improvements and thanks again for sharing your suggestions and feedback.

A.I.

Improved AI ability to spot and play cannon shots to pot money ball early during a game of 6, 7, 9 or 10 ball pool, if ball is close to a pocket.

Improved AI tactics when conceding in snooker. AI players are now likely to play on a bit longer if they require snookers and reds are still remaining on the table.

Improved AI striking position on pack when playing angled break shots in games of pool.

Added ability for AI players to select a 'push out' shot in 6, 7, 9 and 10 ball pool, after the break. Typically, they are used if there is no direct hit available for the 'on' ball.

MULTIPLAYER

Added option to use a game timer in multiplayer 'human vs human' matches. Helps encourage matches to run swiftly and complete successfully. Timer is activated when playing at the table and also when using the in-game menu, and resets for active player between each shot. For inactive player, timer resets when turn passes back to them.

Game is stopped if either P1 or P2 timer reaches zero. Player at fault loses deposit points, and player not at fault has deposit returned and gains points for games already won.

There are settings for 60, 75 and 90 second timers, or it can be turned off (default option). To enable, go to the MP lobby and advance to page 3 of the control panel on the right hand side. The timer option can be found at the bottom of the page, underneath aim line settings.

USER INTERFACE

Added new yellow colour option for mouse pointer and power bar. See 'Options > Display > Pointer > Pointer Colour' and 'Options > Display > User Interface > Power Bar (Colour)'.

Added new sub menu 'Options > Match Settings > Practice' to in-game menu. Contains options for the move balls button, and points scoring.

Fixed a scoring display issue in 6, 7, 9, and 10 ball pool, when using large control panel setting.

Nominating a coloured ball in snooker now updates the notification capsule text immediately.

STEAM DECK

Fixed a graphical issue that showed a thin pixel border around the screen.

MISCELLANEOUS