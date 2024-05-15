 Skip to content

King Arthur: Legion IX update for 15 May 2024

Hotfix for Legion IX - v1.0.0C | May 15

Share · View all patches · Build 14363953 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 11:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Updates to King Arthur: Legion IX have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

v1.0.0c

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed an issue with the Chinese localization
  • Fixed an issue that was causing a crash when sacrificing an undead on 'Bleak Shores'
  • Fixed the 'Durable Bond' mastery on the Flamen's 'Unholy Chain' skill that was resulting in one less round instead of one more.
  • Fixed a couple item names and descriptions
  • Removed some loot items (gems) that are irrelevant to Legion IX's economy system

