XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 14 May 2024

Fix bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14363932 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:06:28 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix bug in restricted trading
Level limit, increased to level 30 per day
Values less than 1, displayed as decimals
Simple mode:
Number of spirit stones 100
Experience 10
Difficulty mode:
Enhanced Dummy
Hangup range:
Adjust from 200 to 180
Spirit Beast:
Summoning distance adjusted from 38 to 50

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2868431
  • Loading history…
