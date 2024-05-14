Fix bug in restricted trading
Level limit, increased to level 30 per day
Values less than 1, displayed as decimals
Simple mode:
Number of spirit stones 100
Experience 10
Difficulty mode:
Enhanced Dummy
Hangup range:
Adjust from 200 to 180
Spirit Beast:
Summoning distance adjusted from 38 to 50
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 14 May 2024
Fix bug
Fix bug in restricted trading
