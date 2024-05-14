Share · View all patches · Build 14363932 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:06:28 UTC by Wendy

Fix bug in restricted trading

Level limit, increased to level 30 per day

Values less than 1, displayed as decimals

Simple mode:

Number of spirit stones 100

Experience 10

Difficulty mode:

Enhanced Dummy

Hangup range:

Adjust from 200 to 180

Spirit Beast:

Summoning distance adjusted from 38 to 50