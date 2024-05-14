 Skip to content

蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 14 May 2024

Update 0.5.18

Update 0.5.18

Last edited 14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented returning from the Familiar screen.
  • Fixed a bug that the performance of familiars' reinforcement pieces were not remembered and re-lottery when the game was saved.
  • Added key configurations to the settings.
  • Added a function to change the resolution in the settings.
  • Added a texture quality setting to the settings.
  • Adjustment of the time to re-summon Otomo Familiars.
  • Improved the phenomenon that sometimes nothing comes out of the golden treasure chest.
  • Added more items to the store. Made it easier to get a Support Rod.
  • Increased the free mode time limit by 30%.
  • Weapons can now be switched while dashing.
  • Adjustment of the "Lightning speed" ability of the heroes: Fixed a bug that the critical rate does not increase. Parameter adjustment. Maximum Lv. 3 to 5.
  • Adjustment of the "Lightning sword" ability: Increased the number of hits required.
  • Addition of the ability "Aggressive Initiative" for the heroes.
  • Adjustment of the normal attack of the sword: Increased the power of the 5th stage attack.
  • Added a damage indicator to the "Punching bag".
  • Fixed a bug that caused some monsters/familiars to use their skills in succession.
  • Added the ability to delete familiars' reinforcement pieces.

