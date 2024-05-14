Fixed issue with game bugging out if you hit view the "Player Card" during the game.
Fixed issue with Trash Talk settings not always saving properly
Sim all college games should now work
Several UI fixes
FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 14 May 2024
Bug fixes
