Song of the Prairie 0.8.64 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that prop “Weight of Glory”cannot be crafted.

Fixed T-pose of some characters during the cutscenes.

Fixed a problem that visual performance of mushrooms on Sunny Crab may different in different distance.

Fixed a problem that go to sleep directly after participating in Laurel Fest may trigger the beginning cutscene.(if triggered this situation, players should take piggy express form town to farm to erase this situation)

Fixed a problem that laurel icons will not show on map during laurel fest.

Fixed a problem that save & load during Laurel Fest will cause a situation that laurels will not re-spawn anymore.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

