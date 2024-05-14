Graffiti Battle Update 1.7.6

Upgraded the game to the latest Unreal Engine version.

Fixed a bug which prevented the in-game menu display.

Migrated the Bank to the Downtown map.

Added two subway train stations.

Added new style unlock on level-up

Added first person player view

Several locations from the older starting zones are currently in the process of being integrated into the new world. Patch 1.7.6 introduces many of the past and new locations, the upcoming updates will continue with this work and fine tune the level designs.

Expect next patches end of May and into June, when we turn to focus on bringing more art styles on a character progression basis.

You can test the new first person view with the default mouse scroll up / down.