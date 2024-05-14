Bloodline(Skill-tree) & Feedback

Patch Notes #01 for Dynasthir Speedrunner Demo
- Bloodline (Skill Tree) Hovered, Activated and Unavailable Nodes updated to better reflect expectation
- Bloodline Essence Growth description renamed to reflect "HP" upgrade. HP also renamed to Life Essence in Stats
- Bloodline (Skill Tree) Tooltips for Upgrade Points should display, this is untested
- Hitting Cultist (Hooded guys) should be MUCH more consistent
- Player Weapons hitbox has increased slightly in size to match player expectations
- Graphical Settings added for Potato PCs, might break the visuals of the game, but they are there.
- Landscape should no longer pop out of Existence on the lowest Render Distance
