Dynasthir Speedrun Competition update for 14 May 2024

Bloodline(Skill-tree) & Feedback

Patch Notes #01 for Dynasthir Speedrunner Demo

  • Bloodline (Skill Tree) Hovered, Activated and Unavailable Nodes updated to better reflect expectation
  • Bloodline Essence Growth description renamed to reflect "HP" upgrade. HP also renamed to Life Essence in Stats
  • Bloodline (Skill Tree) Tooltips for Upgrade Points should display, this is untested
  • Hitting Cultist (Hooded guys) should be MUCH more consistent
  • Player Weapons hitbox has increased slightly in size to match player expectations
  • Graphical Settings added for Potato PCs, might break the visuals of the game, but they are there.
  • Landscape should no longer pop out of Existence on the lowest Render Distance

