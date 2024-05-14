1.2 Precision Gear Content Update Launched!



The second major content update for Swirl Watch is live, just in time for the endless replayability sale. 1.2 Precision Gear adds a much requested loadout system, allowing you to more easily manage your ship equipment. And you can fill those loadout slots with new 9 new items too, including many fresh gadgets that allow for new tactics, interactions and synergies. Teleport yourself or other objects across the map with the displacer pad, open new paths by consuming structures with the recycler torpedo or use some of the titular precision gear to take out CorPo ships with a single hit.



The new sync-shot gadget drone always aims true and copies your own attack, enabling simultaneous takedowns of multiple guards if you are using high powered weapons. The bridge bore heavy weapon even homes in on enemy bridge section for big critical damage. And on top of that, the Rhizome Blue ship got new mods and base stats that benefit long-range precision builds. Other existing gear like recyclers and coppy-goo got major reworks as well and a bunch of items got some new mods to give them new functionalities.



Also newly added: A wildlife capture system that gives you access to certain unlocks, as well as new bestiary entries for Cloud 2’s distracting critters. But in order to go on animal rescue runs you will need to unlock the net launcher first. This new gadget can be used to capture ships too, at range and even when they haven’t been incapacitated.



Most of the new gear becomes available in the mid and late game. Loadout slots also require wins on various difficulties. So if you are already progressed well into the high level missions you will have many new options available immediately, otherwise the game will ease you into these new systems, as it does with the original content. Some of the new items got their own training sims and some more demanding simulations scenarios have also been added, allowing you to stress test your builds in more complex and dangerous scenarios.



And of course the update also includes a bunch of small changes and fixes (full changlog here). As with all my updates, 1.2 is now part of the game for free. I hope you get something out of it.

Up next I'll be focusing on finisching the next entry of the Hyperspace Anthology: Hyperspace Deck Command. It has a demo available if you want to check it out. There are still some minor additions to Swirl Watch I want to implement, but that will probably only happen after HDC is out.

Until then, a thousand limbs uplift you!

Stefan – Sleeper Games