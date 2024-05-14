 Skip to content

Ball Blitz! update for 14 May 2024

1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14363627 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 14:46:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Global leaderboard added as well as friends leaderboard (updated visuals to come this week).

  • New Physics update that makes combos easier!

  • Small adjustment to the sizes of the balls for game balance.

