-
Global leaderboard added as well as friends leaderboard (updated visuals to come this week).
-
New Physics update that makes combos easier!
-
Small adjustment to the sizes of the balls for game balance.
Ball Blitz! update for 14 May 2024
1.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2918021
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2918022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update