Dread Delusion update for 14 May 2024

Dread Delusion Launch Stream with Viking Blonde

14 May 2024

Delusionites, it's finally here!

To celebrate the launch of Dread Delusions 1.0, join Viking Blonde streaming the first two hours of the game.

Don't forget to wishlist and get the game while it's on sale until May 16th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574240/Dread_Delusion/

Windows English Depot 1574241
