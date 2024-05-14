Skill system refactoring and will completely optimize the skill bug content
Achievement function open
Opened Favorites function
Newbie guide added
Setting function open: resolution and window adjustment function
Optimize the operation, add the corresponding operation tips special effects
Open mini map mapping function
Fix numerical value bugs
Fix equipment bugs
Upgrade and open store automatically pause
MAJOR 末世围城 update for 14 May 2024
[Version 0.24] Major update released 2024.05.14
Skill system refactoring and will completely optimize the skill bug content
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update