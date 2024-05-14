0.2.12 - Card Buffs And Some Fixes

Doubled Flickering Form's interval & duration. (Suggested by Jazdia)

Heavy Hitter now also grants +20% Charge speed.

Reworked Arcane Focus: Now creates manafonts when you spend mana.

Leaf on the Wind now also gives Empower when evading.

Increased Static Shock damage from 1 -> 2.

Increased Follow Up's Empower duration from 5 -> 8 seconds.

Daredevil stacks now also grant a bit of movement speed.

Go Big now gives +1 health.

Bull Rush now activates instantly and grants Block instead of Defense.

Lights Out no longer requires target to be unaware.

On Guard now stuns enemies that hit your item block.

Made Steady Hand stop shouting at you.

Made Conjured Earth Elemental's tackle stronger and harder to interrupt.

Rewrote Myriad's description to clarify the phantom throws are infinite, not the damage. (Nauxs)

Fixed gameplay effect value conversion curve only going up to 99.

Dead enemies should no longer softlock the Pit if their corpse doesn't despawn. (Aewynne & Jazdia)

Fixed Bees not dying right.

Fixed Axe spin attack missing crates with Go Big.

Fixed Bloodshop price markers being visible through walls.

Fixed removing pitchfork infusion doubling the effect instead of removing it. (Cellestus)