Gatedelvers update for 14 May 2024

0.2.12 - Card Buffs And Some Fixes

14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Doubled Flickering Form's interval & duration. (Suggested by Jazdia)

  • Heavy Hitter now also grants +20% Charge speed.

  • Reworked Arcane Focus: Now creates manafonts when you spend mana.

  • Leaf on the Wind now also gives Empower when evading.

  • Increased Static Shock damage from 1 -> 2.

  • Increased Follow Up's Empower duration from 5 -> 8 seconds.

  • Daredevil stacks now also grant a bit of movement speed.

  • Go Big now gives +1 health.

  • Bull Rush now activates instantly and grants Block instead of Defense.

  • Lights Out no longer requires target to be unaware.

  • On Guard now stuns enemies that hit your item block.

  • Made Steady Hand stop shouting at you.

  • Made Conjured Earth Elemental's tackle stronger and harder to interrupt.

  • Rewrote Myriad's description to clarify the phantom throws are infinite, not the damage. (Nauxs)

  • Fixed gameplay effect value conversion curve only going up to 99.

  • Dead enemies should no longer softlock the Pit if their corpse doesn't despawn. (Aewynne & Jazdia)

  • Fixed Bees not dying right.

  • Fixed Axe spin attack missing crates with Go Big.

  • Fixed Bloodshop price markers being visible through walls.

  • Fixed removing pitchfork infusion doubling the effect instead of removing it. (Cellestus)

  • Hopefully finally fixed Insulation not consistently working for client players. (Aewynne)

