 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grand Soul Story update for 14 May 2024

Update 5/14/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14363420 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 14:39:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More minor bug patches and sequence break fixes, courtesy of generous community friend, Francesco Funiati!

Will update Mac version in the coming week.

Happy adventuring!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2830251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link