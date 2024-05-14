Patch Updates v1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 14363397 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 14:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Dear plushie adventurers,

Here comes the 2nd patch notes!

General Fixes

Locked aim cursor when performing camera lock

Fixed some Japanese localization errors (Thanks to koumu5611!)

Increased Player's range projectile fly speed by 17%

Forest level & Sleepywood fight

Improved many enemy animations, VFX, and environment textures.

Nerfed the frog-packed area on the 2nd level

Slightly increased the collectible ghost during the sleepywood fight

Slightly increased the vertical wind to help players get up onto the clouds in sleepywood fight

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck when falling after beating the sleepywood fight

Cave level & Demonlord fight

Fixed strange fire SFX after the lava area

Fixed some paths to prevent players from going the wrong way during platforming

Fixed a bug where players could get pushed down the terrain in Phase 1 Demonlord

Increased the duration of ground fire from demonlord for players to ignite

Toy level

Fixed a bug to prevent players from getting stuck around Tower's walls

Fixed strange camera damping during the UFO fight on the rising elevator

Fixed a bug where the UFO boss would fly too high or low

Removed the death fall at the purple elephant puzzle area

Added breadcrumb to improve navigation

Not all fixes are listed here. Big thanks to those who reported the bugs! If you find new ones or have suggestions, don't hesitate to reach out in the Discord or Forums!

More to come soon!

Regards,

Fishwind