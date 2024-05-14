Patch Updates v1.02

Dear plushie adventurers,
Here comes the 2nd patch notes!
General Fixes
- Locked aim cursor when performing camera lock
- Fixed some Japanese localization errors (Thanks to koumu5611!)
- Increased Player's range projectile fly speed by 17%
Forest level & Sleepywood fight
- Improved many enemy animations, VFX, and environment textures.
- Nerfed the frog-packed area on the 2nd level
- Slightly increased the collectible ghost during the sleepywood fight
- Slightly increased the vertical wind to help players get up onto the clouds in sleepywood fight
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck when falling after beating the sleepywood fight
Cave level & Demonlord fight
- Fixed strange fire SFX after the lava area
- Fixed some paths to prevent players from going the wrong way during platforming
- Fixed a bug where players could get pushed down the terrain in Phase 1 Demonlord
- Increased the duration of ground fire from demonlord for players to ignite
Toy level
- Fixed a bug to prevent players from getting stuck around Tower's walls
- Fixed strange camera damping during the UFO fight on the rising elevator
- Fixed a bug where the UFO boss would fly too high or low
- Removed the death fall at the purple elephant puzzle area
- Added breadcrumb to improve navigation
Not all fixes are listed here. Big thanks to those who reported the bugs! If you find new ones or have suggestions, don't hesitate to reach out in the Discord or Forums!
More to come soon!
Regards,
Fishwind
