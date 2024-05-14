 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 14 May 2024

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 77

  • Awarded Event Cosmetics
  • Added a small half-second delay to downloading workshop levels in online, to test if this prevents a small issue that sometimes pops up

