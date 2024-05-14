3.8 Achievements fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14363355 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your continued support of Launch Director!

In this update

The game now verifies that achievements have been successfully cached and written to Steam before loading the next level/reloading the current level. If achievements are not cached and written successfully, the game re-attempts until success is reported. This should solve the issue where achievements were delayed or not attributed.

Please report if there are any unintended consequences of this change, such as excessive loading times between levels or failure to load the next level/reload the current level.