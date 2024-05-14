End of season #32

Share · View all patches · Build 14363329 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

It was a season full of challenges, emotions, and of course... gold! 🌟

We would like to sincerely congratulate all miners for participating in this season and achieving impressive results. Your determination and perseverance made this season unforgettable!

We would also like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to xlr8 for their perseverance and dedication, having achieved an unimaginable amount of gold, totaling 1 million!

But wait, there's more good news! For our leaderboards winners, we have something special: new, exclusive skin for Dump Truck 🚜💰

Additionally, we want to emphasize that we are constantly monitoring the progress of all players, ensuring fairness and integrity in the gameplay. Therefore, with regret, we inform you that individuals attempting to cheat and violate the rules have been detected and decisively excluded from the game. We believe in fair competition and strive for everyone to enjoy the game with full fair play.

Thank you all for your support and fair play! 💪🚫✨

Thank you for participating, and let's look forward to the next challenges together! Now, miners, back to work! 💪