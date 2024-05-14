Patch - wrangle the plants

Good day everyone,

This tiny patch (version 240514.06) fixes one item and adjusts another:

Wayward plants - Plants that grow from sprouts were seen bolting from their pots into mid-air. They have been wrangled back into place now.

Plants that grow from sprouts were seen bolting from their pots into mid-air. They have been wrangled back into place now. Purchased item alignment - Some of the apartments (Long Island City and Astoria in particular) placed recently purchased items closer to the bottom of the apartment screen than wanted. This caused, with some resolutions and aspect ratios, items to appear too low in the apartment. They were either not visible or hard to reach. All apartments have been aligned and should now make everything accessible.

Thanks again to our Discord community for quickly (and kindly) pointing out the errors of my ways. Please join the Discord to chat us up, say hello to fellow plant parents, and report any oddities that you come across.