Added:
AK47 Production Bunker
- Center Drive Bunker Key, Found on the table inside the Center Drive Apartment Building
- Basic AK, The First Rifle you make in the Bunker
- Aluminum Ore, Found inside the AK Bunker, used to make the various part for the AK47
- Aluminum Rifle Bullet, Made inside the AK Bunker
- Birch Wood Log, Found on the table inside the Center Drive Apartment Building
- Aluminum CNC Machine, used to make Bolts and Gears to make the new Basic AK47
- Wood Milling Machine, used to make Wooden Stock, Grip, and Guard for the new Basic AK47
- Aluminum Refinery, used to make Burnt Aluminum for the new Burnt AK47
- Burnt AK, The Second Rifle you make in the Bunker
Other Changes
- Added a teleport to the combat arena where you can PVP against other players!
- Expanded on the Objectives System
Bug Fixes:
- Bug where the player would not receive full amount when Harvesting or Mining
- Bug where when crafting with craft max, player would not receive correct amount
Changed files in this update