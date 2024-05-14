 Skip to content

Greed of Man update for 14 May 2024

AK47 Production Bunker

Build 14363301 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:29 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

AK47 Production Bunker

  • Center Drive Bunker Key, Found on the table inside the Center Drive Apartment Building
  • Basic AK, The First Rifle you make in the Bunker
  • Aluminum Ore, Found inside the AK Bunker, used to make the various part for the AK47
  • Aluminum Rifle Bullet, Made inside the AK Bunker
  • Birch Wood Log, Found on the table inside the Center Drive Apartment Building
  • Aluminum CNC Machine, used to make Bolts and Gears to make the new Basic AK47
  • Wood Milling Machine, used to make Wooden Stock, Grip, and Guard for the new Basic AK47
  • Aluminum Refinery, used to make Burnt Aluminum for the new Burnt AK47
  • Burnt AK, The Second Rifle you make in the Bunker

Other Changes

  • Added a teleport to the combat arena where you can PVP against other players!
  • Expanded on the Objectives System

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug where the player would not receive full amount when Harvesting or Mining
  • Bug where when crafting with craft max, player would not receive correct amount

