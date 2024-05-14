 Skip to content

Book of Hours update for 14 May 2024

Update on BETA branch: FRASER 2024.5.f.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14363277 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:09 UTC

  • You can now sometimes find blackberries, rosehips and mushrooms on the Moor
  • ESC now closes the detail window (for consistency: it already closed terrain and verb windows)
  • You can order a greater variety of things from T.R.N and C&H - though they're of limited use until Cooking becomes possible
  • Orders from C&H now arrive quicker - and from T.R.N., even quicker
  • On fresh runs: a new tool in the Adept's Cell
  • Typo fixes (especially that # in the Mazarine Room)

As ever please let me know at support@weatherfactory.biz about any issues you spot - with log and save files is better, but I have a saved reply that lets me tell you where to find 'em if you don't know

