Update v1.6

Cloud Save

Now, the game has the option to save your progress in the cloud, meaning you can play your game on multiple machines with cloud synchronization. And if you uninstall the game, your save will still be in the cloud.

Blood

When you shoot a zombie, it sprays some blood particles.

Day Cycle

In the game lobby, time passes, and when it gets dark, the streetlights come on.





Weapon Value Changes:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Weapon[/th]

[th]Old Value[/th]

[th]New Value[/th]

[th]Difference[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]C357[/td]

[td]200[/td]

[td]50[/td]

[td]-75%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MP870[/td]

[td]250[/td]

[td]350[/td]

[td]+40%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]A12[/td]

[td]200[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[td]+150%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MLG[/td]

[td]600[/td]

[td]1500[/td]

[td]+150%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]RPG-7[/td]

[td]1000[/td]

[td]1200[/td]

[td]+20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]RPG-22[/td]

[td]900[/td]

[td]1200[/td]

[td]+33%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MA134[/td]

[td]1500[/td]

[td]4000[/td]

[td]+166%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]AR-15[/td]

[td]300[/td]

[td]450[/td]

[td]+50%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]M4[/td]

[td]400[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[td]+25%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]A556[/td]

[td]350[/td]

[td]450[/td]

[td]+28%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]M106[/td]

[td]450[/td]

[td]600[/td]

[td]+33%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]AK47[/td]

[td]400[/td]

[td]600[/td]

[td]+50%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SCR[/td]

[td]400[/td]

[td]550[/td]

[td]+37%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]RDP[/td]

[td]450[/td]

[td]650[/td]

[td]+44%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MK2[/td]

[td]700[/td]

[td]1500[/td]

[td]+114%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]M294[/td]

[td]350[/td]

[td]1100[/td]

[td]+214%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]AWP[/td]

[td]1500[/td]

[td]750[/td]

[td]-50%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]B-50[/td]

[td]2000[/td]

[td]1500[/td]

[td]-25%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes:

➣ Can't ask the NPC to stop following you in the tutorial anymore;

➣ Tutorial texts now last longer;

➣ Infinite mode is now limited to 100 zombies on the map.

Fixed Issues:

➣ The continue option was available the first time the game was opened;

➣ Responsiveness of the tutorial interface.

Mobile Version Suspension!

I'd like to report a problem we've recently encountered with Google Play.

Despite recognizing the platform's efficiency, I've been confronted with a contractor who ended up having their activities banned by the Google Developer Console. Consequently, my account was also affected, resulting in the deletion of all the games I had published, loss of access to the platform, and a permanent ban on creating a new developer account.

The lack of transparency about the reasons behind this decision makes dealing with the situation even more difficult. Despite contesting the measure, I received the response that it wouldn't be possible to reverse the decision and that they couldn't share the specific reasons for this conclusion.

Currently, I'm at an impasse, especially since I was close to launching the mobile version of Pew Pew Squad on the Play Store. We were in the process of fixing some compatibility issues, but the multiplayer and all features were working correctly.

At the moment, we have suspended the development of the mobile version of Pew Pew Squad until we resolve this issue with Google Play. We are exploring all available options, including seeking legal assistance if necessary.