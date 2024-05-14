 Skip to content

Chronique des Silencieux update for 14 May 2024

Small Update 4.0.1b

Last edited 14 May 2024

  • Disabled debug mode that was accidentally left active (should incidentally provide a speed boost)
  • Fixed players being able to click on hypothesis buttons before being allowed to (and leading to a crash)
  • Fixed confrontation elimination stage being skipped even if player had necessary info
  • Fixed cursor offset in safe interaction
  • Fixed issue with Linux build pipeline

