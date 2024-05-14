- Disabled debug mode that was accidentally left active (should incidentally provide a speed boost)
- Fixed players being able to click on hypothesis buttons before being allowed to (and leading to a crash)
- Fixed confrontation elimination stage being skipped even if player had necessary info
- Fixed cursor offset in safe interaction
- Fixed issue with Linux build pipeline
Chronique des Silencieux update for 14 May 2024
Small Update 4.0.1b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
