Patch 0.6.0 – New Quality of Life Improvements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Pioneers,

It's here! Our next update is packed with Quality-of-Life-Improvements and brand new features that will enhance your game experience of Pioneers of Pagonia. Take your time and read the patch notes carefully, because this update is full of great new stuff!

What's new?

New Village State: Acquainted

Building Construction Mode: New Help Grid & Snapping to Road

Road Construction Mode: 90 Degree Snapping

Efficiency Statistics

Demolish Refund and Visualization

New Additional Light Setups

And many more!

Find the full list of changes in the patch notes below.

Developer Notes

The month of April just flew by and It feels like yesterday, that we've released our first multiplayer mode! It definitely made us really happy to watch all the co-op livestreams on Twitch. But, of course, there is still so much more to do! We kept ourselves busy by working on a bunch of new features and improvements we would like to share with you today.

New Village State: Acquainted

Being kind to other factions will pay off much sooner than before! The new state "Acquainted" is already achieved with 50% faction standing and will unlock some trade and gift offers with your friendly Pagonians from the neighborhood. This makes sure you can profit from the benefit of trade much earlier in the game.

New Building Construction Mode and Road Construction Mode

This one will please everyone, who prefers to plan out their settlements very accurately. First of all, there will be a new help grid, which will inform you about space available around the current building. This will make it much easier to estimate space for roads and other planned buildings!

Secondly, the entrance of a building will automatically snap to the road while hovering over an existing road or very close to it. This will definitely save you some time and make building your beautiful village much easier.

And lastly, this is for everyone, who loves 90 degree angles and straight lines: don't worry, we got you! The new road construction mode allows new planned roads to automatically snap to 90 or 180 degree angles if the current mouse position is close to those axes.

Efficiency Statistics

Now you will get even more information on individual buildings! Just hover over a building and it will show the efficiency value in the building tooltip. Also, if you select a building, the efficiency value is shown, too! This is very helpful to understand whether the building is operating continuously or not, and at which efficiency level.

New Additional Lighting Setups

We saved the best for last: Let us introduce three brand new lighting setups to make Pagonia look stunning! (it looked stunning before, but this is a whole new vibe!)

By using a hotkey (default: CTRL+L) it’s possible to change the current map lighting setup at any time. We are soo happy with how they turned out, because each of them is looking gorgeous and sets an entirely different mood!

We can't wait for you to try the different lighting setups and let your villages shine! Please share your screenshots with us on Discord or in the Steam Community Hub, we would love to see them!

Sunrise

Cloudy Daytime (Default)

Golden Hour

Sunset

And this is not all, there are more features in the patch notes below! We hope you enjoy these improvements in your next game session.

Pick up the tools, Pioneers!

Your Envision Entertainment Team

Patch Notes 0.6.0

Features

New Village State: Acquainted

The new state “Acquainted” is already achieved with 50% faction standing

The “Acquainted” state already unlocks some trade and gift offers

The overall amount of trade and gift offers has been increased

Building Construction Mode: New Help Grid

In building construction mode, a help grid will now also inform about space available around the current building position. This is very helpful to immediately recognize if there is enough room to build a road along or around the building. Beside that, it helps in general to estimate available space for other planned buildings nearby.

Building Construction Mode: Snapping to Road

In building construction mode, hovering over an existing road or very close to it will snap the entrance direction of the planned building to the road. This means it is still possible to place buildings sideways to roads, but also to snap them to the road directly without the need to rotate the building.

Road Construction Mode: 90 Degree Snapping

In road construction mode, new planned roads will snap automatically to 90 and 180 degree angles if the current mouse position is close to those axes. The new planned road segment will snap to existing road segments, previous planned road segments and to existing buildings/construction sites.

Road snapping can be enabled and disabled with a new button in the road construction menu

Road snapping can be suppressed by holding CTRL (customizable)

Efficiency statistics: Individual building efficiency display

For each building with a continuous workflow, an efficiency value is shown Hovering over a building will show the efficiency value in the building tooltip For a selected building, the efficiency value is displayed, too. The tooltip of the value will show the efficiency graph for the last hour. This is very helpful to understand whether the building is operating continuously or not, and at which efficiency level.

Efficiency values are displayed for the following buildings: 9 different gathering buildings (Woodcutter, Quarry, Copper hut, etc.) 16 different production buildings (Sawmill, Weaponsmith, etc.) Both farm buildings, reflecting successful harvesting Forester, reflecting successful planting of trees Tavern, reflecting successful meal ingredient usage Guard Tower / Garrison, reflecting territory expansion Explorer, reflecting unknown territory exploration

The efficiency value reflects actual positive results, not if the units are continuously busy. The value of 100% is a best case value, it can be lower for many reasons, depending on the building type. Here are some examples: Longer walk distances (for gathering buildings, farms, territory building, explorer, etc.) Missing input commodities, missing food supply (for mining) or full output piles Weaker ingredients which consume more production time (copper instead of iron) Rotting plants (for farms: more seeding, less harvesting)



Economy enhancement: Commodity redirection by more flexible input piles

Equipment items in training buildings which are currently not needed for the ordered and scheduled units of that building, will be released and redirected to other locations if they are needed there. This ensures that equipment can be exchanged between e.g. multiple guild houses or multiple military academies to handle the training/recruitment orders.

Input commodities in buildings which are currently not needed because their recipe has been disabled, will be released and redirected to other locations if they are needed there.

Demolish refund and visualization

Demolishing a building grants 50% (rounded down) of wood/stone construction materials that were used to construct the building

Cloth and rope are refunded 100%

A tooltip shows the amount of commodities refunded

A simple demolish visualization has been added

The demolish refund can help to escape deadlock situations (no more softwood beams, no more stone deposits, no more nutrition food for quarries)

New additional lighting setups

For customized maps you can select between one of several new lighting setups. At the very end of the “Map Setup” section, you will find a new dropdown for “Atmosphere”

By pressing a hotkey (default: CTRL+L) it’s possible to change the current map lighting setup at any time. The last active lighting setup will be part of the savegame.

The 4 available lighting setups are: Sunrise Cloudy Daytime (Default) Golden Hour Sunset

New directional atmospheric fog The fog color reacts when facing the sun Can be deactivated in the settings



Improvements

Gameplay

When a hunter is selected, nearby animals get highlighted

Rations and nutrition meals now still look different after being served at mining buildings

Map Setups

The landing party “Beginner” now contains some trade carriers

Added enemy level “Extremely many” which adds another 50% of enemies

Added landing party “Beginner (Extended for co-op)”

This landing party has been created for co-op to allow a faster game start. It has both more units and more commodities. Adding more enemies keeps the overall challenge similar.

Visuals

Improved reflection on the cliff textures

Misc

Audio mixing

Saved games can be deleted from the load and save menus

Loading the game to the main menu with many saved games is now faster.

Switched trade UI layout for better readability so that the player is on left side and the NPC side is on right side

Improvements in the UI layout

Improvements of the localized texts

Improved rendering performance through optimized LOD levels for characters

Optimized VRAM usage with optimized texture compression setup

“Join Co-op game” button got a tooltip

Reworked visuals for the thieves

Improved rendering of distance fog

Performance improvements on maps with a lot of Pagonians

Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed: Sometimes the building state “Construction paused” was not removed even though the building got finished

Fixed: Sometimes a guard tower did not get any reinforcements

Fixed: When a soldier was living in a residence or cottage, its selection window did not reflect this

Fixed: A Pagonian bitten by a werewolf would still show “Ready for new orders” when selected

Fixed: A bitten Pagonian did not have an icon

Fixed: Building preview got stuck at its current location if cursor hovers any UI while holding right mouse button

Fixed: Fishers do not block traffic

Fixed: Storage pile not accepting commodities under some circumstances

Fixed issue where farmers would disregard work orders

Fixed issues where neutral village territories would prevent road accessibility for points of interest

Visuals

Fixed: Sometimes fish were swimming into the ground when close to the shore

Forester now carries different looking hardwood and softwood saplings

Fixed: State "not enough to do for all staff members at the moment" stayed active when building was turned off

The color of porcini and raspberries baskets was too similar, so the white blanket was removed from the porcini basket

Fixed: Black rabbits suddenly turned red when dead.

Misc