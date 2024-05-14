Patch v0.2.2.1 & Announcement

This update is a repair patch:

Repair the traditional Chinese entry copy of "Positive"; Fixed the problem that the game may crash when "Positive" and "Poison" take effect together;

Announcement

Due to the previous regular weekly updates, although the frequency was relatively fast, the content of each update was incomplete and the version changes could not be perceived from one update. Therefore, the following modifications were made:

Adjust the frequency to update at least once a month;

Size adjustment, each update will be a major version update, including complete function upgrades or mechanism optimization;

Next update notice

In the upcoming regular updates, we will improve the depth and diversity of the deck, introduce a batch of new features and a large wave of masks, so stay tuned!